Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 3 p.m.

(Laval, QC) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this afternoon versus the Laval Rocket. Today's game concludes Hershey's three-game trip to Canada, and the contest is Hershey's first in Laval since Oct. 19, 2019. The Bears enter today's game with 2,998 wins in franchise history.

Hershey Bears (29-22-5-3) at Laval Rocket (27-21-3-0)

March 19, 2022 | 3 P.M. | Game #60 | Place Bell

Referees: Mitch Dunning (#43), Stephen Hiff (#56)

Linespersons: Jeremy Faucher (#85), Christopher Provost (#57)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears earned a standings point last night in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Belleville Senators at the CAA Arena. The teams traded power play goals in the opening period with Jonathan Aspirot starting the scoring for Belleville at 10:27, and Mike Sgarbossa tying the game for Hershey at 13:33. Sgarbossa's power play goal helped Hershey snap a seven-game skid on the man advantage. Aliaksei Protas and Egor Sokolov scored for their respective clubs in the second period, but the game remained deadlocked, 2-2, until overtime. With just over 56 seconds left in the extra sesion, Roby Jarventie won the game for Belleville on an end-to-end rush. The Rocket were in action last night on home ice, blowing past Hartford, 7-4, at Place Bell. Joel Teasdale had a hat trick and added an assist for the Rocket in the win.

LAST TIME VS. LAVAL:

Today's game is Hershey's lone visit to Laval this season. The two teams played previously this year at GIANT Center on Dec. 12 with the Rocket skating away with a 4-2 win. Hershey outshot the Rocket 40-21 in the loss. Cody Franson had a goal for Hershey, while fellow defender Alex Alexeyev also scored, posting his lone goal so far this campaign. Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored twice for the Rocket, including on a penalty shot in the third period, becoming the first opponent to score on a Bears goaltender via a penalty shot since Nov. 11, 2016 when Albany's Joseph Blandisi scored on Vitek Vanecek.

HITTING 100:

A pair of Bears are playing in their 100th American Hockey League game today. Forward Kody Clark and defenseman Tobias Geisser are each hitting the century mark this afternoon, with each player playing all of their AHL games in a Hershey uniform. Clark has scored 33 points (16g, 17a) in his 99 games with the Bears over parts of three seasons. Geisser has registered 11 points (3g, 8a) in his 99 games with the Chocolate and White, with 10 of those 11 points coming this season. Each player comes into tonight's game hoping to snap a 15-game goalless drought.

FUCALE COMES HOME:

Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale is a native of Laval and a former member of the Rocket. Fucale was chosen in the 2nd round of the 2013 NHL Draft by his hometown Montreal Canadiens and played three seasons in the organization from 2015-18. He appeared in 18 games with the Rocket in 2017-18, recording a winning record of 10-7-0 with a 3.26 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. He enters tonight's game having shutouts in three of his past four starts, posting a 3-1-0 record with a 0.50 goals-against average and a .983 save percentage in the span. He's stopped 114-of-116 shots over the past four games.

THE LEGEND OF DSP:

Laval's roster features former Hershey Bears forward Devante Smith-Pelly. He helped the Capitals to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, scoring seven goals in the playoffs, including the game-tying goal in Game 5 of the Cup-clinching victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. The following season, Smith-Pelly cleared waivers after struggling with Washington and was assigned to Hershey. He appeared in 20 games with the Bears, scoring 14 points (6g, 8a) and he posted a hat trick for the Bears on Mar. 10, 2019 at Hartford. With the Rocket this season, Smith-Pelly is on his second professional tryout agreement, and he's posted eight points (4g, 4a) in 17 games.

