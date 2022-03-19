Defender Thomas Hickey Loaned to Ontario

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced today that defenseman Thomas Hickey has joined the team on loan from the NHL's New York Islanders.

Hickey, 33, has suited up for two NHL games with New York this season and 29 contests with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders, where he's scored 12 points on four goals and eight assists.

During his 13-year professional career, Hickey has appeared in 456 NHL games with the Islanders while posting 117 points on 22 goals and 95 assists.

The Calgary, Alta. native was selected by the LA Kings in the first round of the 2007 NHL Draft and began his pro career with the AHL's Manchester Monarchs. Hickey played 212 games with Manchester from 2009-13, earning 75 points on 14 goals and 61 assists.

