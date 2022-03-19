Heat Aim to Snap Skid, Clinch Playoff Berth Saturday

Saturday, March 19, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (35-11-4-1; 1st Pacific) at Colorado Eagles (30-17-4-3; 3rd Pacific)

LOCATION: Budweiser Events Center | Loveland, Colorado

TIME: 6:05 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Stockton Heat look to put an end to a season-long, two-game pointless streak with Saturday's contest against the Colorado Eagles. The Heat got the start they were looking for on Friday but were unable to hold on for the win, the visiting team taking a 2-0 lead before Colorado roared back to earn a 4-3 win.

THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM

The Stockton Heat once again have a chance to clinch a spot in the postseason, needing a point or a Tucson loss to punch the ticket to the team's second-ever postseason appearance. It's the Heat's third opportunity to claim their place in the second season, coming off back-to-back defeats into Saturday's game.

TWO MANY

The current two-game skid without adding a point to the total in the standings is the longest drought of the season, an indication of the strength of the season the Heat have put together thus far. It's the second time on the campaign the Heat have dropped back-to-back games, last suffering consecutive defeats on February 27 and March 1, with the latter coming in overtime.

EXCEPTIONS TO THE RULE

The Friday result defied season-long trends, including Stockton's record when Jakob Pelletier scores (Stockton had been 16-0-0-1), when the Heat score on the power play (Stockton had been 25-1-1-0) and when the Heat led after one period of play (Stockton had been 20-0-2-1). Stockton seeks the elusive playoff-clinching point on Saturday at Colorado.

PK STILL PERFECT

The top penalty kill in the AHL remained perfect against the Colorado Eagles on the year with a 3-for-3 effort on Friday, now 23-for-23 in the season series. Stockton has outscored the Eagles while Colorado has been on the power play, Luke Philp netting a shorthanded strike against Colorado back in December.

FROESE HITS 500

Saturday presents a historic milestone for Stockton's captain, Byron Froese poised to skate in his 500th professional game. Froese is in his third season with the Heat and figures to skate in his 100th game in a Heat sweater. He has appeared in 383 AHL and 116 NHL games entering Saturday, notching 234 points in the AHL and 17 in the NHL.

