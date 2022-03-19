Wolf Pack Look to End Road Trip on Strong Note against Senators

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack have lost four straight games in regulation for the first time during the 2021-22 season. Tonight, the Wolf Pack conclude both their five-game road trip and back-to-back weekend as they pay a visit to the Belleville Senators. The Pack will look to avoid their first five-game losing streak since March of 2020.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of four meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Senators during the 2021-22 season. The sides will meet next in Hartford on April 1st before wrapping up the season series on April 13th back in Belleville. The Senators took a 3-2 overtime decision in the first meeting back on March 2nd at the XL Center. The Pack took a 1-0 lead into the third period thanks to an Anthony Greco powerplay goal in the first period. Michael Del Zotto tied the game 12:39 into the third period, then Rourke Chartier gave the Sens the lead on a breakaway at 15:26.

Greco tied the game with the extra attacker at 18:42, but Chartier won it in overtime with his second goal of the night just 68 seconds into the extra frame.

This is Hartford's first visit to Belleville since November 2nd, 2019. On that night, the Pack fell 5-4 in a shootout. Hartford has a five-game point streak against the Senators but has secured just one win in that time. The Pack is 1-0-2-2 in their last five against the Senators.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their fourth straight game last night, falling 7-4 to the Laval Rocket. Zac Jones, Ty Ronning, and Greco scored in a wild first period that saw the score evened at 3-3 at the intermission. The Rocket outscored the Wolf Pack 4-1 in the final forty minutes, however, and were able to pull away for the two points. Tanner Fritz had Hartford's lone goal in the final two frames.

This is Hartford's second four-game skid of the season, and the first time they have lost four straight games in regulation. Anthony Greco leads the Wolf Pack in scoring with 43 points (13 g, 30 a) on the season. Jonny Brodzinski, currently on recall to the parent New York Rangers (NHL) is second on the club with 39 points (18 g, 21 a).

In transaction news, the Rangers assigned forward Morgan Barron to the Wolf Pack on Thursday afternoon. Barron played in his first AHL games since February 5th last night, collecting an assist in the loss.

Senators Outlook:

The Senators enter tonight's game with a record of 28-22-2-0, good for a points percentage of .558 and a fourth place standing in the North Division. The Senators gave the Wolf Pack a hand on Friday night, as they knocked off the Hershey Bears by a final score of 3-2 in overtime. Egor Sokolov tied the game with his 15th goal of the season 10:40 into the third period. In overtime, Roby Jarventie fired home his tenth goal of the season at 4:03 to give the Senators the victory.

Jake Lucchini leads the Senators in scoring with 36 points (16 g, 20 a) on the season. Sokolov is second with 35 points (15 g, 20 a). Lucchini and Andrew Agozzino lead the Sens in goal scoring with 16 tallies each on the campaign.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, March 23rd! The Pack plays host the Springfield Thunderbirds in the first of four straight home games, including two straight against their rivals from Western Massachusetts. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available for all remaining home games at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

