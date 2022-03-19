Marlies Host Wolves for 2 Straight

March 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Chicago Wolves for two straight at Coca-Cola Coliseum this weekend. The two teams last met in Chicago back on November 13th and 14th. Toronto won both games that weekend and lead the season series 2-0-0-0.

Chicago currently sits 2nd in the AHL with a 35-10-5-5 record, and 80 points overall. Toronto is currently 12th with a 27-20-3-1 record and 58 points. The Wolves are coming off of a 5-2 win over Milwaukee after losing two straight, while the Marlies have won two straight, including a 3-0 win over Hershey in their last game on Thursday.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Brett Seney who leads the team with 42 points, and Joseph Duszak who leads all Marlies defenceman in points with 40. On the Chicago side, Andrew Poturalski leads the way with 73 points.

Puck drops at 4:00pm EST on Leafs Nation Network, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

