Sorenson Recalled to Utica

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced a pair of roster moves ahead of Saturday's game at Wings Event Center. The American Hockey League's Utica Comets recalled Kalamazoo forward Tanner Sorenson.

In a separate transaction, the K-Wings activated veteran defenseman Eric Kattelus from injured reserve.

Sorenson, 26, had six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in his first six games this season, before serving a four-game suspension stemming from Kalamazoo's 7-2 win over Wheeling November 2. The Anchorage, Alaska native signed his first AHL contract with Utica last spring after posting 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists) in 55 games for the K-Wings.

Kattelus, 32, started his ninth season in Kalamazoo on injured reserve and will make his 2019-20 debut Saturday against the Utah Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. The Traverse City, Michigan native recorded 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 45 games last season.

