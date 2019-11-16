K-Wings Defeat Grizzlies 3-2
November 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Kalamazoo, Michigan - Taylor Richart and Garrett Klotz each scored goals for the Utah Grizzlies in a 3-2 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night at Wings Events Center.
Wings took a 1-0 lead as Boston Leier scored a power play goal 1:36 into the game. Utah tied things up as Taylor Richart scored 10:53 into the first. Wings Ian Edmondson gave K-Zoo a 2-1 lead after 1. Wings extended the lead as Yannick Veilleux scored 3:09 into the second. Grizz forward Garrett Klotz deflected a Wings pass and outran the defense for a breakaway that got past Kalamazoo goalie Jake Hildebrand to cut into the lead 3-2.
Grizzlies outshot the Wings 14 to 4 in the third period but it was Hildebrand who got the win in net as he stopped 30 of 32 shots. Utah's Brad Barone stopped 20 of 23.
Next game for the Grizzlies is at Maverik Center on November 22nd for Pooch on the Pond against the Orlando Solar Bears. Face-off is at 7 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center box office.
