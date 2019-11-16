Greenville Outlasts Indy Behind Helvig's 42 Saves

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Behind a gargantuan effort from Jeremy Helvig and two goals from Patrick Bajkov, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits defeated the Indy Fuel 3-2 on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Helvig made his biggest stop of the night in the closing minute on a Greenville defensive breakdown. Keoni Teixera picked up a pass from the corner and worked his way to the front, but Helvig stayed with him stride for stride and made the glove save to keep it a 3-2 game.

Helvig made a career-high 42 saves on the night, including 17 saves in the third period alone, to seal the win.

The Swamp Rabbits' offensive output in the second period proved to be the difference. Bajkov's second goal of the night came just 14 seconds after Mathew Thompson's goal tied the game just five minutes into the second period. Jacob Pritchard forced a steal inside the offensive blue line, fed the puck to Cliff Pu, whose cross-ice dish found Bajkov who found the open four-by-six to give Greenville a lead they would not relinquish.

Nathan Perkovich picked off a defensive zone turnover in the final minute and scored his third goal of the season to give Greenville a two-goal advantage.

Bajkov scored his first of the night on a centering pass by Pu. The goal stood after further discussion on a potential high stick. It was Bajkov's sixth multi-point effort of the season.

The win was the Swamp Rabbits' third in a row, and it keeps them on pace to remain in third place in the South Division, heading into two consecutive games against the top two teams in the division, the South Carolina Stingrays, and the Florida Everblades, who have also won three in a row.

The Swamp Rabbits remain home to take on the Florida Everblades at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.

