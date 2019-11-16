Greenville Outlasts Indy Behind Helvig's 42 Saves
November 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Behind a gargantuan effort from Jeremy Helvig and two goals from Patrick Bajkov, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits defeated the Indy Fuel 3-2 on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Helvig made his biggest stop of the night in the closing minute on a Greenville defensive breakdown. Keoni Teixera picked up a pass from the corner and worked his way to the front, but Helvig stayed with him stride for stride and made the glove save to keep it a 3-2 game.
Helvig made a career-high 42 saves on the night, including 17 saves in the third period alone, to seal the win.
The Swamp Rabbits' offensive output in the second period proved to be the difference. Bajkov's second goal of the night came just 14 seconds after Mathew Thompson's goal tied the game just five minutes into the second period. Jacob Pritchard forced a steal inside the offensive blue line, fed the puck to Cliff Pu, whose cross-ice dish found Bajkov who found the open four-by-six to give Greenville a lead they would not relinquish.
Nathan Perkovich picked off a defensive zone turnover in the final minute and scored his third goal of the season to give Greenville a two-goal advantage.
Bajkov scored his first of the night on a centering pass by Pu. The goal stood after further discussion on a potential high stick. It was Bajkov's sixth multi-point effort of the season.
The win was the Swamp Rabbits' third in a row, and it keeps them on pace to remain in third place in the South Division, heading into two consecutive games against the top two teams in the division, the South Carolina Stingrays, and the Florida Everblades, who have also won three in a row.
The Swamp Rabbits remain home to take on the Florida Everblades at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 16, 2019
- Schultz Reaches Milestone in Dominating Offensive Performance - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Greenville Outlasts Indy Behind Helvig's 42 Saves - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Glads Chomped by 'Blades in First Meeting - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Snap Skid with Win over Grizzlies - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Stay Hot, Roll Past Admirals 6-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Largest Crowd of Season Witnesses Historic 1-0 OT Win vs. Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Five Unanswered Goals Carry Stingrays Past Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Ruby Helps Nailers Earn Point in Reading - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Draw a Blank against Newfoundland - Toledo Walleye
- Cormier's 25 Save Shutout Halts Mariners Win Streak - Adirondack Thunder
- Cormier Shuts Door on Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Shutout the Walleye 2-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Admirals Look to Reverse Course, Snap out of Nine-Game Skid - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - November 16 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Sorenson Recalled to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Solar Bears Signs Rich Boyd - Orlando Solar Bears
- Growlers Sign Mike Crocock to ECHL Contract - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Notes: at Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Tied for ECHL-Best 20 Points, Start Homestand - Reading Royals
- Brad Barone Stars in 2-1 Grizzlies Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Despite Late Surge, Oilers Fall 5-4 to Rapid City - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Avoid Late Scare in Win against Oilers - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.