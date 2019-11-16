K-Wings Snap Skid with Win over Grizzlies

KALAMAZOO, MI - Veteran defenseman Eric Kattelus made an immediate impact in the Kalamazoo Wings (5-4-2-0) lineup in his 2019-20 debut Saturday, tallying a pair of assists in a 3-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies (4-7-2-1) at Wings Event Center.

Kattelus set up Boston Leier for a backdoor tap-in 1:36 into the game on a power play and added a second assist later in the period, setting up Ian Edmondson's first pro goal. Edmondson's shot ricocheted off a Utah defender and bounced past goaltender Brad Barone.

The Grizzlies capitalized on a wild sequence when teams traded consecutive 4-on-1 rushes, as captain Taylor Richart snuck a shot over Jake Hildebrand's glove to tie the game at 1-1 at the time. Edmondson's goal broke that tie heading into the first intermission.

Yannick Veilleux gave the K-Wings insurance just 3:09 into the middle period when he wheeled into the right circle and slid a low shot through Barone's legs to make it 3-1. That goal turned out to be the game-winner, as the Grizzlies' Garret Klotz answered at 8:07 to close the gap to 3-2.

The teams skated the rest of the 31:53 of game time locked in to that narrow margin. Hildebrand stopped 30 shots, including 14 in the third period to earn his third win of the season. Kalamazoo, with the win, snapped out of a four-game skid.

The K-Wings next host the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. in the first-ever Lavender Ice game at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo will be partnering with the National Hockey League and Hockey Fights Cancer to raise awareness for those battling the terrible disease. Proceeds raised from the K-Wings' Hockey Fights Cancer tickets packages, as well as Mystery Pucks on the concourse will benefit Cancer Families United, a local non-profit.

