Kasimir Kaskisuo Makes NHL Debut

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce that goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs this evening to become the sixth former member of the Solar Bears to reach the NHL after first developing in the ECHL with Orlando.

Kaskisuo (kas-KIH-soo-oh), 26, made 32 saves on 38 shots against for the Maple Leafs in Toronto's 6-1 loss at Pittsburgh. Prior to his recall to the Maple Leafs on Nov. 12, he had also posted a 6-1-1 record with one shutout, a 2.13 goals-against average and a save percentage of .928 in eight appearances this season with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

Kaskisuo was assigned to the Solar Bears during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns by Toronto, and appeared in 32 games with the club, going 15-12-5 with one shutout, a 3.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898. Kaskisuo's 15 wins rank sixth in club history, and he also holds the Solar Bears record for most saves in a single period, stopping all 27 shots he faced in the second frame of Orlando's 6-2 win at Alaska on Jan. 11, 2017.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound netminder has played in 76 career games in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies and Chicago Wolves, and sports a 38-24-9 record with eight shutouts, a 2.54 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Vantaa, Finland played two seasons of college hockey for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he appeared in 75 games and went 37-29-8 with six shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920.

Solar Bears NHL debuts:

Kasimir Kaskisuo - Toronto Maple Leafs - Nov. 16, 2019 at Pittsburgh

Jack Rodewald - Ottawa Senators - Oct. 27, 2017 at New Jersey

Mike Liambas - Nashville Predators - Dec. 3, 2016 vs. New Jersey

Christopher Gibson - New York Islanders - Jan. 2, 2016 at Pittsburgh

Garret Sparks - Toronto Maple Leafs - Nov. 30, 2015 vs. Edmonton

Darcy Kuemper - Minnesota Wild - Feb. 12, 2013 at Vancouver

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they visit the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 9:10 p.m. ET at CenturyLink Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

