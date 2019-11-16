Largest Crowd of Season Witnesses Historic 1-0 OT Win vs. Wheeling

November 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - Corey Mackin dangled and slid home an overtime-winning goal 48 seconds into the extra frame for the Reading Royals, their first-ever 1-0 victory in a game decided in overtime, Saturday at Santander Arena vs. the Wheeling Nailers. Kirill Ustimenko earned his first career shutout (32 saves) in his tenth start for the Royals. He is 6-1-2-0 and has stopped 50 straight shots going back to Friday's victory at Adirondack.

The Royals (10-4-2-0, 22 pts., 1st in ECHL) extended their season-long five-game point streak in front of 4,866 fans. Reading has won six straight home games, the second-longest streak of the Kirk MacDonald era (7 games, 2017-18).

It was the first Royals' OT win since Jan. 28, 2018 vs. Brampton.

Mackin Remains Hot

Corey Mackin's overtime goal gave the rookie his first five-game point streak of his career. Forward Ralph Cuddemi earned the assist on the goal, adding to his team-leading 21 points. Cuddemi has 10 points (4g, 6a) in the last five games.

Overtime stat

Before Saturday's 1-0 overtime victory, the Royals had never played in a scoreless game that ended in overtime. All 17 previously-decided 1-0 games ended in regulation or the shootout. The last time the Royals partook in a game that ended 1-0 in either overtime or a shootout was a skills-competition win at Orlando on Apr. 12, 2014.

The Royals continue their season-long six-game homestand vs. Newfoundland in three straight games Nov. 22-24.

About the Royals

The Royals are in their 19th ECHL season and are proudly affiliated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have made the playoffs 14 times, and are four-time division champions. The Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA), founded in 1996, owns the Royals and oversees operations at Santander Arena and the Santander Arena Performing Arts Center.

Listen to all Royals broadcasts at Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or by downloading the Mixlr App from the App Store or Google Play. All Royals away games are broadcasted on BCTV (Ch. 15 Comcast, Ch. 19 Service Electric) and Mixlr.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.