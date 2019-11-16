Cormier's 25 Save Shutout Halts Mariners Win Streak

November 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







Adirondack Thunder forward Craig Martin

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Craig Martin(Adirondack Thunder)

PORTLAND, ME - The Adirondack Thunder moved to 7-5-0-2 on Saturday night when they blanked the Maine Mariners 4-0 in Portland. Evan Cormier recorded his first ECHL shutout and Craig Martin netted his first professional goal in the victory that snapped Maine's four-game win streak.

The scoring started in the first period just 5:05 in when Thunder forward Ara Nazarian tossed the puck from far boards to the front of the net where it ramped off the stick of Martin and past Mariners' goaltender Connor LaCouvee into the back of the net.

Adirondack would follow up with a goal at the 15:31 mark of the first when Jake Linhart netted his first goal of the season. Linhart skated into the offensive zone, found Mike Ssmatula on a drop pass and cashed in on Szmatula's shot that forced a rebound. The Thunder would take the 2-0 lead to the dressing room after the first twenty minutes.

After a scoreless second period, it took only three and a half minutes for the Thunder to extend their lead. Ryan Walker wristed the puck home on another rebound surrendered by LaCouvee. The goal was Walker's second of the season and the assists were awarded to Matt Salhany and Mike Szmatula.

Adirondack added even more insurance late in the third when Kelly Summers drove to the net and banked the puck in after LaCouvee made the initial stop. Summers' third of the season was assisted by James Henry and Ara Nazarian at 15:25 of the third period.

Thunder Notes

Adirondack failed to score on the powerplay (0-for-2) but also blanked the Mariners man-advantage on their two attempts

Two assist game for Mike Szmatula and Ara Nazarian

Adirondack takes a 3-1 season series lead over Maine with the next matchup coming up in Glens Falls on December 6th.

The Thunder outshot the Mariners 38-25.

Up Next

The Thunder host the defending Kelly Cup Champion Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is at 7:00pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.