Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

VENUE: Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (3-7-1-1) begin a four-game road trip and head up the Atlantic coast to face the Jacksonville Icemen (3-6-2-0) for the first time at Veterans Memorial Arena this season. The Solar Bears are 2-0-0-0 against Jacksonville this season, and are 6-3-1-0 on the road against Jacksonville over the past two years.

LANGAN RECEIVES CREDIT: A score correction from Wednesday's game at Florida has resulted in Tristin Langan receiving credit for Orlando's goal. The rookie is now tied for second in team scoring with five points (2g-3a) in 10 games and has two goals in his last three games.

LIPANOV LOOKING TO LIGHT UP ICEMEN: Alexey Lipanov leads the Solar Bears with two power-play goals this season, both of which came in Orlando's 6-2 win vs. Jacksonville on Oct. 29. Lipanov has had his strongest career output against the Icemen, with five points (3g-2a) in three games dating back to last season.

SPECIAL TEAMS GLANCE: Two of Orlando's six power-play goals this season have come against Jacksonville. The Icemen enter tonight's game with a penalty kill unit that ranks 22nd in the ECHL with a 78.2% rate.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Icemen will be without the services of captain Emerson Clark, who was assessed a five-game suspension following Jacksonville's game with Atlanta on Thursday, and forward Alexis D'Aoust, who was recalled to the Manitoba Moose on Friday.

KASKISUO TO MAKE NHL DEBUT TONIGHT: Former Solar Bears goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo is expected to make his NHL debut tonight as he is the projected starter for the Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh. Kaskisuo spent parts of two seasons in Orlando, posting a 15-12-5 record in 32 career games with the Solar Bears.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears continue their road trip when the visit the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 9:10 p.m. ET. The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

ECHL Stories from November 16, 2019

