Brad Barone Stars in 2-1 Grizzlies Win

Wheeling, West Virginia - Brad Barone made his debut in net for the Utah Grizzlies and stopped 34 of 35 shots in a 2-1 road victory over the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night at WesBanco Arena.

Wheeling's only goal came 1:13 into the game as Renars Krastenbergs made it a 1-0 game. Barone stopped everything after that to hand Wheeling their first home loss of the season. Barone signed with the Grizzlies on November 12th after a stint with the Rapid City Rush.

Grizz captain Taylor Richart got Utah on the board with a power play goal 6:41 into the second period on a one timer from Tim McGauley, who got his 8 th assist of the season. Less than 3 minutes later Yuri Terao scored his 4th of the season from the left circle. Garrett Klotz got an assist in his first game with the Grizz and Sasha Larocque added an assist for the second straight game.

Grizz 4 game road trip concludes on Saturday Night at Kalamazoo. Face-off is at 5:00 pm mountain time at Wings Events Center. Next home game for the Grizzlies is Pooch on the Pond on November 22nd vs Orlando. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Brad Barone (Utah) - 34 of 35 saves and won his Utah debut.

2. Yuri Terao (Utah) - GWG 9:24 into the second period.

3. Renars Krastenbergs (Wheeling) - 1 goal. 6 shots on goal.

