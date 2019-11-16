Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne Komets

Game 14 (Home Game 7)

Vs. Ft. Wayne Komets (8-4-1-0, 17 pts)

Saturday, November 16, 2019, 7:35pm ET

Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

Overview: The Cyclones wrap up their three-game homestand on Saturday night against the Ft. Wayne Komets. Cincinnati earned a 1-0 overtime win over the Allen Americans on Thursday night; their third win in a row, fifth win in their last seven outings.

Thursday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (8-4-1-0) defeated the Allen Americans, 1-0 in overtime, on Thursday night. Forward Cody Milan scored the lone goal for Cincinnati, while goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped all 22 shots he faced for in first professional shutout. Cincinnati outshot the Americans, 30-22 on the evening, while the penalty kill was perfect on all three of its chances.

Tuesday Morning Recap:The Cincinnati Cyclones (7-4-1-0) took down the Allen Americans, 4-2, in their annual Field Trip Game on Tuesday morning. Forward Justin Vaive led the way with a pair of goals, while forwards Mason Mitchell andJesse Schultz each scored lone markers for the Cyclones. The Cyclones outshot Allen, 30-25 on the morning, with goaltender Sean Romeo stopping 23 in the win.

Sunday Afternoon Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (6-4-1-0) took down the Kalamazoo Wings, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon. The Cyclones received goals from forwards Ben Johnson, Darik Angeli, and John Edwardh, and brought their two-game losing streak to an end. Cincinnati outshot the Wings, 29-24 on the afternoon, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 22 for his first Cyclones win.

Previewing Ft. Wayne: The Komets are currently tied with Cincinnati for the top spot in the ECHL's Central Division, and are coming off a 7-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night. Ft. Wayne has won three in a row and five of their last seven games, and have scored four or more goals in each of those five wins, including at least six in each of their last three games. Most of Ft. Wayne's damage offensively has been done in the first period, as they are outscoring teams, 25-13 in the opening period, and lead the ECHL with 4.69 goals per game. They are led offensively by forward Shawn Szydlowski who has accounted for five goals and 12 assists through 13 games this season. He is followed by forwards Brady Shaw (6g, 10a) and AJ Jenks (8g, 5a) who round out the top three. In goal, Matthew Villalta leads the way with a 4-2-1-0 record, along with a 3.68 goal-against average and an .871 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Saturday is the second of seven meetings this season between the Cyclones and Komets, following Cincinnati's 5-4 win over Ft. Wayne last Wednesday. The series shifts to Ft. Wayne for the next two games.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati hits the road for a pair of games, starting on Tuesday morning against the Wheeling Nailers. This will be the second meeting of the season between the 'Clones and Nailers, following a 4-2 Cyclones win on opening night. The teams will meet eight more times after Tuesday morning.

Overtime Hero: Cyclones forward Cody Milan's overtime goal in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Allen Americans was also the first goal of his pro career. A native of Orchard Lake, MI, Milan is coming off a successful career at Michigan State University, where he appeared in 122 games and accounted for 16 goals and 37 assists in that span. After recording just 12 points (3g, 9a) in his first two seasons, the 6-1, 205lbs winger exploded for 41 points (13g, 28a) during his junior and senior seasons, and was also named an assistant captain during his senior season last year.

Milestone Watch: Cyclones forward Jesse Schultz is closing in on a pair of major professional milestones. He currently is just one point shy of 900 for his pro career following his empty-net goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Allen Americans, and is only 12 games away from 1,000 pro games played. He currently sits at 349 goals and 550 assists across 987 games, in a career that has seen him spend time in North America in the ECHL, American Hockey League (AHL), and Central Hockey League (CHL), and he also skated in a pair of games for the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League (NHL). He has also seen time overseas in Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden. Additionally, Schultz is just eight points shy of 300 ECHL points, and 22 games away from 300 for his ECHL career.

Oh Captain, My Captain!: Cyclones captain Justin Vaive recorded his second two-goal performance in the span of a week in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Allen Americans. Vaive has points in three-straight games and in five of his last six contests (5g, 3a), and is second on the team in scoring with nine points (5g, 4a).

Boomhower Recalled: The Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones have recalled forward Shaw Boomhower. He joins forward Pascal Aquin , who was recalled by Rochester earlier this week. A native of Belleville, ON, Boomhower has appeared in 11 games for the Cyclones this season, accounting for a goal and an assist along with 42 minutes in penalties. Boomhower was signed to an AHL contract by the Americans in the off season, and tallied three goals and four assists in 26 games with the Cyclones a season ago. Currently in his second pro season, Boomhower enjoyed a successful junior hockey career in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Mississauga Steelheads and Ottawa 67's. In 99 career OHL games, Boomhower accounted for 16 goals and 17 assists, along with 159 minutes in penalties.

Luukko Shuts The Door: Cyclones goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped all 22 shots he faced in Thursday's 1-0 overtime win over the Allen Americans. He collected his first win as a Cyclones last Sunday afternoon, stopping 22 shots in a 3-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings. Hailing from Espoo, FIN, Luukkonen is coming off a successful season with the Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he posted a record of 38-11-2, along with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He was named OHL Goaltender of the Year for his efforts, and he also earned the Red Tilson Trophy, which is given to the Most Outstanding Player in the League. He is the first European import player to earn that award. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres, National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Luukkonen made his North American debut late last season, stopping 32 shots in a 4-2 win over the Belleville Senators on April 14. He has also seen time on the international stage with the Finnish National Team, earning a gold medal in both the 2019 Under-20 World Junior Championships and 2017 Under-18 World Junior Championships, and he helped backstop the Finnish squad to a silver medal in the 2017 U18 WJC. Luukkonen has also suited up on the Finnish club level for the HPK program from 2014-18, winning a Jr. A SM-liiga Championship in 2017.

Finding Their Stride: The line of Justin Vaive, Darik Angeli, and Jesse Schultz have accounted for 12 goals and 15 assists over the last eight games for the Cyclones, after combining for three goals and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Allen. Schultz has points in seven of his last nine games (6g, 5a), and leads the team in scoring with 12 points on the season (7g, 5a). Additionally, Vaive has five goals and three assists over his last seven outings, while Angeli has points in two of his last three games.

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati is a perfect 6-0-0-0 when scoring the first goal and when leading through two periods this season, and are currently fifth in the ECHL with 2.69 goals allowed per game.

