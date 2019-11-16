ECHL Transactions - November 16
November 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 16, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Chris Nell, G
Norfolk:
Shane Eiserman, F
Braylon Shmyr, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Jake Flegel, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Patrick Munson, G activated from reserve
Add Will Petschenig, D activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jeremy Helvig, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Add Jacob Pritchard, F assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Jacksonville:
Add Pierre-Luc Mercier, F activated from reserve
Delete Nikita Korostelev, F recalled by Cleveland
Kalamazoo:
Add Eric Kattelus, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Cory Dunn, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Ganly, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/10)
Delete Tanner Sorenson, F recalled by Utica
Maine:
Add John Furgele, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Mike Crocock, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Colt Conrad, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Ryan Salkeld, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brandon Rumble, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alex Jaeckle, D activated from reserve
Add Brandon Halverson, G activated from reserve
Delete Brayden Sherbinin, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Richie Boyd, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mikhail Shalagin, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Stephane Legault, F activated from reserve
Delete Ivan Prosvetov, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Steven Swavely, F activated from reserve
Delete Trevor Gooch, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Jaynen Rissling, D activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Steman, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Connor Moynihan, F activated from reserve
Delete Steven Ruggiero, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Delete Jake Marchment, F suspended by team [11/14]
