ECHL Transactions - November 16

November 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 16, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Chris Nell, G

Norfolk:

Shane Eiserman, F

Braylon Shmyr, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Jake Flegel, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Patrick Munson, G activated from reserve

Add Will Petschenig, D activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jeremy Helvig, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Add Jacob Pritchard, F assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Jacksonville:

Add Pierre-Luc Mercier, F activated from reserve

Delete Nikita Korostelev, F recalled by Cleveland

Kalamazoo:

Add Eric Kattelus, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Cory Dunn, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Ganly, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/10)

Delete Tanner Sorenson, F recalled by Utica

Maine:

Add John Furgele, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Mike Crocock, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Colt Conrad, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Ryan Salkeld, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brandon Rumble, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alex Jaeckle, D activated from reserve

Add Brandon Halverson, G activated from reserve

Delete Brayden Sherbinin, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Richie Boyd, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mikhail Shalagin, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Stephane Legault, F activated from reserve

Delete Ivan Prosvetov, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Steven Swavely, F activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Gooch, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jaynen Rissling, D activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Steman, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Connor Moynihan, F activated from reserve

Delete Steven Ruggiero, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Delete Jake Marchment, F suspended by team [11/14]

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.