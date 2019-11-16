Solar Bears Signs Rich Boyd

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has signed rookie defenseman Rich Boyd to a Standard Player Contract.

Boyd, 24, joins Orlando after appearing in two games with the Maine Mariners last season, in which he tallied two penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 209-pound blueliner played five seasons of college hockey for the University of New Hampshire. In 124 games for the Wildcats program, the Fort Meyers, Florida native collected 21 points (6g-15a) and 72 penalty minutes.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears visit the Jacksonville Icemen tonight at 7 p.m. to open a four-game road trip. The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

