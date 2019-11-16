Despite Late Surge, Oilers Fall 5-4 to Rapid City

Tulsa Oilers forward Charlie Sampair takes a shot against the Rapid City Rush earlier in the season

TULSA, OK - Tulsa outhost Rapid City 41-30, but lost 5-4 to the Rush at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Cam Knight opened the scoring, sending a skipper past Ivan Prosvetov from the point point 7:04 into the contest. Tyler Poulsen answered 7:03 later, sniping Eriksson Ek from the slot after working the puck onto his forehand. Peter Quenneville gave the Rush their first lead of the night, blasting his fourth of the year into the back of the net from the right-wing circle with 40 seconds left in the frame.

Gage Torrel made it a 3-1 game with the first goal of his career, a power play tally just 2:54 into the period, assisted by Tyler Coulter and Trey Phillips. Ian McNulty cut the Rush lead to one, tapping home a back-door rebound for his second goal of the season. Roughly 10 minutes later, Brennan Saulnier made it 4-2 with his team's second power play goal of the game at the 16:13 mark of the second period.

Brennan Saulnier scored the next goal of the contest; his eighth of the season came at the 18:37 mark of the third period, firing a shot from inside the blue line into the empty net. J.J. Piccinich answered with his sixth of the season, a power play goal that was the result of some quick passing between Danny Moynihan and Dakota Joshua. Piccinich made it a 5-4 game, scoring just 22 seconds later when he went bardown from the slot with the extra attacker. The late flurry wasn't enough, and Rapid City hung on for the win in the last 18 seconds.

Tulsa hosts Idaho for Autism Awareness night on Saturday, with a postgame specialty jersey auction in the ONEOK Club benefiting Autism Oklahoma.

