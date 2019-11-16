Ruby Helps Nailers Earn Point in Reading

READING, PA- Jordan Ruby played extremely well for the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night, helping his team earn one point at Santander Arena. Corey Mackin scored at the 48-second mark of overtime and Kirill Ustimenko denied all 32 shots he faced, as the Reading Royals edged Wheeling, 1-0.

The goaltending and the defenses were at the tops of their games during all three periods of regulation, as neither team was able to connect for a goal. Reading came the closest in the opening stanza, as Max Willman smacked in a bouncing puck on the left side of the ice. However, the tally was wiped off the board due to goaltender interference.

The game got decided just 48 seconds into overtime, when Corey Mackin touched the puck to himself in the middle of the ice, opening the lane for the lone goal in a 1-0 Royals win.

Kirill Ustimenko was perfect on 32 shots, earning his first career shutout for Reading. Jordan Ruby played a terrific game for the Nailers, making 27 saves on 28 shots in the overtime defeat.

