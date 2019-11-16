Mavs Explode against West's Top Team, Defeat Rapid City 10-1
November 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Rapid City Rush by a score of 10-1 Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks had eight players register multipoint performances en route to their biggest offensive outburst of the young season. Forward Tad Kozun and defenseman Kevin McKernan led the way for KC with a goal and three assists each.
Rookie defenseman Zach Osburn kicked off the scoring 2:57 into regulation, slapping home a shot from the high slot to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead. Forward Michael Parks was given the assist on the goal. Kansas City defensemen kept the scoring going, as blueliner Kevin McKernan doubled the Mavs lead at the 9:23 mark of the period. Forwards David Dziurzynski and Loren Ulett assisted on the goal. The Mavericks continued to pour on the first period goals at the 15:02 mark, when rookie forward Bryan Lemos stuffed home a rebound to push the first period score to 3-0. Forwards Ryan Van Stralen and Tad Kozun picked up the helpers on the goal. The home squad dominated the shot total in the period as well, outshooting the Rush 16-6 in the period.
Rapid City dug into the Mavs lead 58 seconds into the second period, getting a goal from Peter Quenneville. The Mavericks then rattled off two more goals in the second period from Ryan Van Stralen and Bryan Lemos.
The Mavericks exploded for five goals in the third period en route to a 10-1 victory over the ECHL Western Conference's top team. The Mavericks had eight players with multipoint performances on the evening, led by forward Tad Kozun and defenseman Kevin McKernan who had one goal and three assists each. Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider stopped 25 of 26 shots by Rapid City en route to his sixth win of the season.
This Tuesday, the Mavericks will then open their doors to thousands of students from around the region for a special 10:35 a.m. faceoff against the Allen Americans for the annual Kids Day game. It's a Red Robin Two-For-Tuesday and fans can get two tickets for the price of one, despite the special faceoff time.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
