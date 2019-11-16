Growlers Shutout the Walleye 2-0

November 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers broke out the brooms Saturday night at Mile One Centre in a 2-0 win against the Toledo Walleye to sweep their four-game November homestand.

A scoreless first period saw the Walleye outshoot the Growlers 7-5, but was highlighted by James Melindy taking exception to a hit on Aaron Luchuk with 3:04 remaining in a spirited scrap with Michael Moffat, much to the delight of Growlers Nation.

Trey Bradley opened the scoring 1:54 into the second period after his shot re-directed off a Walleye skate and in the back of the net marking his first pro goal and giving the Growlers a 1-0 lead. Bradley's goal was the only scoring in a second period that saw the Growlers fire 17 shots on net.

Zach O'Brien doubled the lead to 2-0 with 2:58 remaining in the game going after a beautiful pass by Matt Bradley sent the St. John's native on a breakaway that he made no mistake on.

The Walleye pulled the goalie for an extra attacker with two minutes left, but Maksim Zhukov stood tall between the pipes to secure a 2-0 win and make 27 saves en route to his first professional shutout.

Quick Hits

Mike Crocock suited up in his ECHL debut

Zach O'Brien has a goal in four straight games

The three stars were 3 - M. Kapla (NFL), 2 - P. Nagle (TOL) and 1 - M. Zhukov (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers embark on a seven-game road trip beginning Wednesday night in Glens Falls, New York for a mid-week matchup against the Adirondack Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.