Growlers Shutout the Walleye 2-0
November 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers broke out the brooms Saturday night at Mile One Centre in a 2-0 win against the Toledo Walleye to sweep their four-game November homestand.
A scoreless first period saw the Walleye outshoot the Growlers 7-5, but was highlighted by James Melindy taking exception to a hit on Aaron Luchuk with 3:04 remaining in a spirited scrap with Michael Moffat, much to the delight of Growlers Nation.
Trey Bradley opened the scoring 1:54 into the second period after his shot re-directed off a Walleye skate and in the back of the net marking his first pro goal and giving the Growlers a 1-0 lead. Bradley's goal was the only scoring in a second period that saw the Growlers fire 17 shots on net.
Zach O'Brien doubled the lead to 2-0 with 2:58 remaining in the game going after a beautiful pass by Matt Bradley sent the St. John's native on a breakaway that he made no mistake on.
The Walleye pulled the goalie for an extra attacker with two minutes left, but Maksim Zhukov stood tall between the pipes to secure a 2-0 win and make 27 saves en route to his first professional shutout.
Quick Hits
Mike Crocock suited up in his ECHL debut
Zach O'Brien has a goal in four straight games
The three stars were 3 - M. Kapla (NFL), 2 - P. Nagle (TOL) and 1 - M. Zhukov (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers embark on a seven-game road trip beginning Wednesday night in Glens Falls, New York for a mid-week matchup against the Adirondack Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 16, 2019
- Cormier's 25 Save Shutout Halts Mariners Win Streak - Adirondack Thunder
- Cormier Shuts Door on Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Shutout the Walleye 2-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Admirals Look to Reverse Course, Snap out of Nine-Game Skid - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - November 16 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Sorenson Recalled to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Solar Bears Signs Rich Boyd - Orlando Solar Bears
- Growlers Sign Mike Crocock to ECHL Contract - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Notes: at Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Tied for ECHL-Best 20 Points, Start Homestand - Reading Royals
- Brad Barone Stars in 2-1 Grizzlies Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Despite Late Surge, Oilers Fall 5-4 to Rapid City - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Avoid Late Scare in Win against Oilers - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.