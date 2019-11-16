Steelheads Late Goal Helps to Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Oilers

TULSA, Okla. - The Idaho Steelheads (8-3-4) scored with four seconds left in regulation to force extra time and pick up one point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Tulsa Oilers (7-9-1) on Saturday night from BOK Center.

The Oilers gained the first lead of the series at 3:15 of the first period when forward Charlie Sampair followed up his first shot with a backhanded attempt on a rebound from the right circle, snagging the first lead at 1-0. On the first power play of the game, the Steelheads worked in transition to set up a net front play. Forwards Zack Andrusiak and Matt Lippa set up forward Will Merchant for a one-time direction toward the net at 7:29 to tie the game, 1-1.

The back-and-forth continued in the second period starting with Oilers forward Danny Moynihan poking in a loose puck in a net front scramble at 5:01 to edge ahead again, 2-1. The forecheck pressure of Steelheads forward Joe Basaraba opened up forward Anthony Nellis for a one-time shot in the slot at 9:02 that tied the game again at 2-2.

The Oilers were awarded their fourth-straight power play on the game, and they cashed in at 8:37 of the third period on a centering pass to defenseman Josh Wesley to re-gain the lead at 3-2. The Steelheads pressed in the final two minutes, and with the extra attacker on the ice and four seconds left, forward Kyle Schempp bounces a shot off the back of the netminder from below the net at 19:56, pushing the game to overtime at 3-3.

After a scoreless overtime, Steelheads forward A.J. White opened the shootout with a goal, but Oilers forwards Brent Gates and Sampair scored in the first and third rounds to take the 4-3 shootout result.

Oilers netminder Devin Williams (4-1-1) turned aside 26 of 29 shots in the win and two of three shootout attempts. Steelheads goaltender Colton Point (2-2-1) halted 51 of 54 shots and one of three shootout attempts in the loss.

