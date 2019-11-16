Growlers Sign Mike Crocock to ECHL Contract
November 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
St. John's - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announced today that they have signed Forward Mike Crocock to a standard ECHL player contract.
Crocock, a 25-year-old Burlington, ON native, appeared in 7 games this season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Birmingham Bulls where he has tallied 1 assist and 4 penalty minutes.
Prior to turning pro, Crocock played collegiately at Sacred Heart University for four seasons and was captain of the squad for two years. He suited up for 130 regular-season contests where he recorded 4 goals and 17 assists for a total of 21 points and 48 penalty minutes.
Crocock was invited to Newfoundland Growlers training camp earlier this season in Ontario where he appeared in one preseason game against the Brampton Beast.
Forward Mike Crocock with Sacred Heart University
