Game Notes: at Kansas City

November 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





Rapid City Rush @ Kansas City Mavericks - 6:05 p.m. MDT

Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

THIS SEASON

Kansas City: 13gp, 5-7-1-0, 11pts (T-6th Mountain)

Last Game - 11/13 @ Indy (4-3 L)

Rush: 15gp, 9-4-2-0, 20pts (1st Mountain/T-1st ECHL)

Last Game - 11/15 @ Tulsa (5-4 W)

HEAD TO HEAD (2018-19 Season - 7 Games)

Kansas City: 4-1-2-0 (10pts)

Power Play: 10.0% (4/40)

Penalty Kill: 87.5% (45/)

Leading Scorer(s): Willie Raskob (7gp, 1g-7ast-8pts)

Rush: 3-4-0-0 (6pts)

Power Play: 12.5% (5/40)

Penalty Kill: 90% (36/40)

Leading Scorer(s): Cedric Montminy (5gp, 2g-4ast-6pts)

NOTES

RIGHT ON Q: Scoring for the first time since October 20th at Tulsa was Peter Quenneville who fired a rocket on a full windup slapshot to put the Rush up 2-1 with 40 seconds left in the first period. Quenneville's goal ends a goalscoring drought of nine games, and also marks his first even strength goal of the season. Adding an assist, Quenneville, who just played his 200th professional game last night, now has 4 goals, 13 assists, and 17 points, good enough for second on the team.

ENERGY GAGE: On the topic of clutch goals, Gage Torrel earns a spot in the Game Notes for his second period power play goal, which not only extended the Rush's lead to 3-1, but also served as the very first goal of his professional career. Torrel, who made his professional debut last year with the Fort Wayne Komets, earns his first career marker in just his eighth game with the Rush this season, and his tenth game overall in his career.

BACK ON TOP...AGAIN!: The tango at the top of the standings, among other things in the ECHL, was back in full swing last night. With the win, a Wichita regulation loss, and Allen idle, the Rush are back in first place in the Mountain Division, and have a share of first in the entire ECHL once more, this time with the North Division's Reading Royals. Both share the same exact record of 9-4-2-0 through 15 games this season. Reading hosts the Wheeling Nailers, while the Idaho Steelheads visit the Tulsa Oilers.

POWERED UP: Last night's win against Tulsa was the 10th game in 15 played for the Rush in which they've scored a power play goal, and in such games, are 7-3-0-1. What's more impressive, however, is of those 10 games, seven of them feature a power play performance of 2 power play goals or more, which has provided the Rush with a 6-1-0-0 record this season.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: Only one Rush player carries a statistical streak into this lone showdown against Kansas City tonight:

Alex Rauter: has points in three straight games (3gp, 1g-2ast-3pts)

