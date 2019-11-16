Glads Chomped by 'Blades in First Meeting

November 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





DULUTH, GA- The Atlanta Gladiators were bested by the Florida Everblades in a 4-1 loss Saturday night at Infinite Energy Arena. Florida's Alex Tonge torched Atlanta for two goals in the road victory, while only Tommy Marchin could find the back of the net for the Gladiators.

Coming off of two road games in the previous two days, the Glads looked to avoid an early lack of energy. Their defensive effort was intense, and forced the Everblades to execute precisely. The visitors did just that when F Hugo Roy struck just two and a half minutes into the contest. Despite an encouraging performance from G Sean Bonar, Florida snagged a second tally in the opening frame from Tonge.

Atlanta came out of the first intermission with a greater sense of urgency. Off of a faceoff won by F Dante Hannoun, Marchin wristed a quick shot past Florida G Ken Appleby to cut the lead in half. The Gladiators' defensive hustle looked like it would carry the team to the second break with a one-goal deficit, but it was Tonge capitalizing for a rare power play score as the 'Blades reclaimed the two-score advantage.

The Glads could not find the second goal they needed in the final frame, and Florida managed a short-handed tally when F John McCarron beat Bonar on a breakaway chance.

The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday afternoon when they host the Indy Fuel at 2:05 PM. Fans can still secure their tickets to the game and reserve their spot at the Princess and Pirates character luncheon.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.