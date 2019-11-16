Schultz Reaches Milestone in Dominating Offensive Performance

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (9-4-1-0) earned a 5-0 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets on Saturday evening. Forward Jesse Schultz led the way with a pair of goals and two assists, including his 900th career professional point, while forwards Mason Mitchell, Ben Johnson, and Darik Angeli each added lone tallies for the Cyclones. Additionally, goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped all 23 shots he faced, earning his second-consecutive shutout.

The Cyclones drew first blood midway through the opening period while on the power play, when forward Cody Milan threw a pass from the right side to Mitchell in the slot, and he rifled a shot in past Komets goaltender Matt Villalta to give Cincinnati a 1-0 advantage.

That 1-0 score held up throughout the remainder of the opening period, and in the second the Cyclones offense continued to soar, as 5:13 in Schultz sent a pass from the left side to Johnson in the slot, and he hammered home a shot to give Cincinnati a 2-0 lead. The assist was Schultz's 900th professional point.

Cincinnati's power play got back into the mix a little more than five minutes later, when forward Brady Vail saw Schultz streaking towards the net on the left side, and he sent him a feed that was deposited in by Schultz to extend the Cyclones lead to 3-0. Schultz was not finished and wrapped up Cincinnati's big period with 3:02 remaining when he took a pass from Johnson and scored again to lift the 'Clones to a 4-0 lead through 40 minutes.

The Cyclones added one more power play marker for good measure 8:17 into the final period when Angeli got his own rebound in front of the net and smacked the puck in past Villalta to seal Cincinnati's 5-0 win. The Cyclones outshot the Komets, 27-23 on the evening, while the power play went 3-for-8 on its chances.

Cincinnati begins on a two-game road trip on Tuesday morning against the Wheeling Nailers. Face-off is scheduled for 10:45am.

