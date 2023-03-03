Solar Bears Sign Forward Paul Boutoussov

March 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today the Hockey Club has signed rookie forward Paul Boutoussov (buh-TOO-sahv) to an ECHL Standard Player Contract.

Boutoussov, 26, has appeared in seven ECHL games this season for the Worcester Railers.

Prior to his professional career, the Dana Point, California native played NCAA Division III hockey at Salve Regina University in Rhode Island and Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward scored 51 goals and 27 assists for 78 points in 100 games. Boutoussov was the captain of Salve Regina during 2019-20 season.

NEXT HOME GAMES: TONIGHT, the Solar Bears welcome back the Florida Everblades to the Amway Center. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

The Solar Bears return home on Friday, March 10 to face the Atlanta Gladiators. The puck drops at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center at 7:00 p.m.

2022-23 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2022-23 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.