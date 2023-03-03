Royals Open Home Series with Lions on Kids Takeover Night

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game series with the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features the Career Ready Berks Night promotional game presented by Mitsubishi Chemical Group with a Career Fair and "Kids Take Over." Kids ages 7-14 selected through a registration process will accompany professionals in the Royals organization for the game. The "juniors" will be given a first-hand experience to the work and process that goes into running a sports team's game at the professional level in the roles of broadcaster, in-arena MC, promotional team, coach, DJ, social media team, and Chuck a Puck + 50/50 seller. For more information, visit Royals Career Night.

Additionally, the Royals and TeamWork Online invites you to meet hiring managers from sports and entertainment organizations from Reading and the greater Philadelphia area at our Sports and Entertainment Career Fair. Meet representatives from professional teams, agencies and university athletic departments looking to fill various entry job and internship positions. Bring copies of your resume and register for the Career Fair here!

Ticket, food and drink deals are all in one great package as the 4 for $60 deal including four tickets, hot dogs, drinks and thundersticks presented by Deibler Dental. Order your 4 for $60 deal here! Enjoy $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 29-18-3 record after defeating Adirondack in overtime in their previous game, 2-1, on Saturday, February 25 at Cool Insuring Arena. Charlie Gerard scored his first overtime goal of his professional career to propel the Royals over the Thunder for the seventh time in nine meetings between the two clubs this season. Kaden Fulcher earned the win in net with 29 saves on 30 (4-5-0).

The Royals are 8-3-3-1 against Trois-Rivières all-time and defeated the Lions in their previous meeting, 3-1, on Wednesday, January 25. Reading swept the Lions in back-to-back games to open the season series on Friday, December 16th (2-0 W) and on Saturday, December 17th (4-2 W). Against the Lions on the road, the Royals improved to a record of 5-2-2-1 with the series sweep earlier this season.

The Royals have outscored the Lions 9-3 this season and are 2-1-1 all-time in games against Trois-Rivières at Santander Arena.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with a .610 win percentage and 61 points on the season. Maine holds a two point lead over Reading in second place in the division with 63 points and a 30-18-2-1 record (.618 win percentage). Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 37-15-1-0 record and .708 win percentage. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 27-24-3-0 record while Adirondack (20-23-7-1) holds a four-point lead over Trois-Rivières (20-30-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 13 wins in 54 games (13-37-1-3)

Trois-Rivières defeated the Eastern Conference's first place Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, February 25, 4-2, after falling to the Growlers on Friday, February 24, 3-1, and Wednesday, February 22, 6-1. The Lions have won three of their last five games and have dropped 8 of their last 11 games on the road. Forward Anthony Beauregard leads the Lions in goals (17) while forward Brett Stapley leads the club in assists (27) and points (33).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series finale against Adirondack:

Streaks:

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a six-game point streak (5 G, 4 A)

Milestones:

Forward Charlie Gerard scored his first overtime game-winning goal of his professional career.

Gerard set a career-high in point streak at six games.

Forward Ted McGeen made his Royals debut.

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 16th in the league in points (52)

Among rookies, Newton is fourth in goals (23) and points

Forward Charlie Gerard is tied for third in the league in shots on goal (197)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for first among rookies in fighting majors (7), is tied for fifth among rookies in penalty minutes (97), and is fourth in minor penalties (31)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is eleventh among defensemen in points (31)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 16th among defensemen in points (27)

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

