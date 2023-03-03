Adam Scheel Recalled by Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Adam Scheel has been reassigned to the Texas Stars (AHL) by the Dallas Stars (NHL).

Scheel, 23, was just named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season after going 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .981 in two appearances vs. Maine last week.

The 6-foot-3, 192lb native of Lakewood, OH has won five straight games making 141 saves on 148 shots during the winning streak. Collectively on the season he has a record of (16-5-0-1) and ranks third in the ECHL with a 2.14 goals against-average and tied for third with a .926 save percentage.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Dallas, Scheel has appeared in 28 career ECHL games with Idaho going 19-8-1 with two shutouts, a 2.19 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924. He has also appeared in 44 career games with Texas of the American Hockey League where he is 15-17-8 with 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Prior to turning pro, Scheel saw action in 78 career games at the University of North Dakota, going 52-18-5 with seven shutouts, a 1.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

