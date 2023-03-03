K-Wings Fire Away, But Fall to Oilers Friday
March 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (21-28-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, threw the kitchen sink at the Tulsa Oilers (19-25-7-1) Friday night at Wings Event Center, but fell by a final score of 4-1.
The K-Wings and Oilers spent the first period feeling each other out, with no score and no penalties as Kalamazoo headed to the locker room with a 9-4 advantage in shots.
Tulsa got on the board first at the 5:21 mark of the second and scored again on the power play at the 7:08 mark.
But the K-Wings went on a shooting frenzy throughout the period, recording a season-high 26 shots in the frame, and Max Humitz (13) scored on a 5-on-3 power play at the 13:30 mark. On the play, Justin Taylor (17) sent a pass to Luke Morgan (10) for the initial shot, with Humitz pushing the rebound into the back of the net.
Another power play opportunity resulted in the Oilers' third goal at the 17:18 mark of the third, and Tulsa scored an empty-netter with 26 seconds remaining.
Hunter Vorva (10-9-1-0) made 21 saves on 24 shots in defeat, while his counterpart Riley Morris (2-1-0-0) was strong in his Oilers debut with 47 stops on Kalamazoo's season-high 48 shots.
The K-Wings and Oilers run it back on Saturday for 'Scooby-Doo Night & Pucks n' Paws.' Buy your tickets HERE for what's sure to be a great show, with a pup race during the first intermission and the Scooby-Doo jersey auction following the game. Puck drop will be at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.
--
It's March, which means it's almost time for THE biggest St. Patrick's Day celebration in Kalamazoo, the K-Wings' 39th annual 'Green Ice' game! Secure your seats HERE, because Wings Event Center is filling up fast for the grandaddy of all Painted Ice games. Stay post-game for the player-worn jersey auction, and it's also $3 Friday, so enjoy $3 beers, sodas and hot dogs while watching your K-Wings face the Fort Wayne Komets.
