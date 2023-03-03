Growlers Rattled by Railers 3-1
March 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers dropped their third straight road game in a 3-1 loss to the Worcester Railers on Friday night at DCU Center.
Nolan Walker scored just 37 seconds into the contest for Newfoundland before Ken Appleby turned away the next 21 shots he faced in the Railers net to secure a 3-1 win for Worcester.
Newfoundland conclude their eight-game trip with a rematch vs. the Railers in Worcester on Saturday at 8:35 pm.
Three Stars:
1. WOR - J. Hayhurst
2. WOR - B. Butler
3. WOR - K. Appleby
