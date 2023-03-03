Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, March 3 at 7:05 PM

March 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they host the Atlanta Gladiators for the opening matchup of a three-in-three weekend at the North Charleston Coliseum.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays found themselves behind 2-0 entering the second period before power play goals from Alex Fortin and Justin Florek tied the game early in the middle frame. Atlanta regained a one-goal advantage that was met by a goal from Jackson Leppard for the tie game 22 seconds later. Leppard's goal was the first of five unanswered tallies to close out the contest. Evan Wardley and Anthony Del Gaizo netted markers along with Leppard's and Fortin's second tucks of the night.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 130-67-12-8 in 217 all-time regular-season meetings with the Gladiators. The Stingrays are 7-1-1-1 through the first 10 games of the season series and will face off with the Gladiators twice more at the North Charleston Coliseum, concluding tomorrow night. The Stingrays have picked up points in the last eight matchups and have won the last five battles.

POWERING PAST THE OPPOSITION

South Carolina recorded five power play goals against the Atlanta Gladiators for the second time this season, setting the franchise mark on December 14th and matching it again last Saturday. The Stingrays enter the weekend with the league's top power play, converting on 25.7% of man advantages this season. The power play has accounted for 32.2% of the Stingrays' goals this season, tied for the highest percent in the ECHL.

O'NEIL RETURNS

Kevin O'Neil returns to the Lowcountry following his second stint with the AHL's Colorado Eagles and his fourth overall call-up to the AHL. The rookie is currently fourth on the Stingrays with 34 points on 16 goals and 18 assists in 36 games and is top-20 among rookies in goals scored. O'Neil recorded eight points (3-5-8) in the past eight games with South Carolina prior to joining the Eagles two weeks ago.

WELCOME TO MARCH

The month of March officially marks the playoff push for most teams, and it's no different in the Lowcountry. The Stingrays have 21 games remaining this season, the second most left in the ECHL. South Carolina is currently tied with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for third in the South Division and sits five points behind the Jacksonville Icemen for the top spot. The NHL trade deadline shook up all levels of hockey with players moving up and down, including Michael Kim and Benton Maass joining the AHL's Hershey Bears this week.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Saturday, March 4 at 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina - Sunday, March 5 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.