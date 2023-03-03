Wichita Signs Defenseman Matthew Doran

March 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Matthew Doran.

Doran, 25, turns pro after finishing his senior year at SUNY-Geneseo (NCAA DIII). The St. Louis, Missouri Native played four years for the Knights, collecting 58 points (17g, 41a) in 80 career collegiate games. He played one season for the University of Alaska-Fairbanks (NCAA DI) in 2018-19 before transferring to finish his career. He was also named captain for his senior season.

Prior to going to school, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound blueliner played three years in the North American Hockey League for the Coulee Region Chill and one season in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Victoria Grizzlies. In 2017-18, he had a career year, tallying 35 points (9g, 26a) in 55 games for the Grizzlies and also added six points (1g, 5a) in 12 playoff games.

Wichita returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to start a two-game set against the Utah Grizzlies.

Star Wars Night is tonight. Join us as we try to take down the evil Sith Lord, Utah Grizzlies. Come meet characters from the 501st Legion on the concourse.

The team will be wearing a special Mandalorian-themed uniform that will be auctioned off live after the game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction benefits the Wichita Youth Hockey Association. Use the code JEDI to get discounted goal-zone tickets.

Sunday, March 5 is another Sunday Funday, presented by Boulevard Theatres. Everyone in attendance gets a complimentary movie ticket. Season ticket holders can stay afterwards and skate with the team.

This Sunday is also CrossWinds Casino Night. The first 1,000 fans in the building will receive a foam puck, courtesy of CrossWinds Casino.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

