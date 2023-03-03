Josh Boyko Records 23 Saves in Steelheads' Debut in 5-2 Win Over Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Idaho Steelheads (42-8-1-2, 87pts) defeated the Kansas City Mavericks (25-22-6-0, 56pts) by a final score of 5-2 Saturday night at the Cable Dahmer Arena in front of 2,967 fans for their sixth straight win. Idaho will take on Kansas City Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. and then Sunday at 3:05 p.m. (MT).

Jordan Kawaguchi (22nd) scored at 7:18 of the first period giving Idaho a 1-0 lead. Pascal Laberge netted two power-play scores moments later to make it 2-1 Mavericks. Idaho was outshot 13-6 in the opening 20 minutes of play and trailed 2-1.

Minutes into the second period Ryan Dmowski (22nd) evened the score at 2-2. Midway through the frame Idaho went to work on their first power-play of the game and nine seconds in Ty Pelton-Byce (11th) gave Idaho a 3-2 advantage. The Steelheads led by one through 40 minutes outshooting the Mavericks 12-6 in the period.

Idaho scored twice in the final frame as A.J. White (18th) made it 4-2 early on and Pelton-Byce (12th) grabbed his second of the game with a few minutes to play in regulation.

Josh Boyko made 23 saves on 25 shots for the win while Shane Starrett recorded 23 stops on 28 shots in the loss.

- 1st, 7:18 |1-0 IDH GOAL: The Steelheads worked the puck in deep and Jordan Kawaguchi went in on the forecheck. Kawaguchi forced a turnover from below the right circle and raced towards the net. From just inside the right circle, he fired a wrist shot beating Shane Starrett near side.

- 1st, 9:52 | 1-1 KC PP GOAL: From the top of the right circle Pascal Laberge lasered a shot over the glove of Josh Boyko upstairs.

- 1st, 12:28 | 2-1 KC PP GOAL: From the top of the right circle once again Laberge wristed a shot upstairs on Boyko.

- 2nd, 2:54 | 2-2 IDH GOAL: Cody Haiskanen activated for the right point and from the half boards fired the puck along the back wall. Ty Pelton-Byce collected in the left-wing corner. From there he found Ryan Dmowski at the top of the left circle coming off the bench. Dmowski stepped into a one-timer and beat Starrett low.

- 2nd, 11:12 | 3-2 IDH PP GOAL: Ryan Dmowski from the right-wing half wall fed Owen Headrick at the top of the line. Headrick leaned into a one-timer. Pelton-Byce tipped it home at the top of the crease.

- 3rd, 7:01 | 4-2 IDH GOAL: Jordan Kawaguchi picked the puck up at the top of the left circle and fed Justin Ducharme in the high slot. Ducharme fired towards the cage where Starrett made the initial save. A.J. White was at the doorstep to bang home the rebound.

- 3rd, 16:47 | 5-2 IDH GOAL: Ty Pelton-Byce forced a turnover and from the right circle lasered one by Starrett.

1) Ty Pelton-Byce (2-1-3, +2, 2 shots)

2) Ryan Dmowski (1-1-2, +2, 4 shots)

3) Pascal Laberge KC (2-0-2)

- Idaho finished 1-for-3 on the power-play while Kansas City was 2-for-5.

- Idaho outshot Kansas City 28-25.

- Idaho is 19-5-2-0 all time vs. Kansas City and 7-4-2 in Independence, MO at the Cable Dahmer Arena.

- The Steelheads increased their win streak to six games and point streak to 10 games.

- Willie Knierim (INJ), Wade Murphy (INJ), and Patrick Kudla (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- A.J. White scored his 84th Steelheads goal moving him into third place all-time in Idaho's ECHL modern era.

- Ty Pelton-Byce recorded has (3-1-4) since returning to the lineup in the last two games and has eight multi-point games.

- Ryan Dmowski has 15 multi-point games.

- Jordan Kawaguchi (1-1-2) has 14 multi-point games.

- Owen Headrick, Justin Ducharme, and Cody Haiskanen each tallied an assist.

