Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Admirals (7:05pm)

March 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (29-16-7-0) vs. Norfolk Admirals (13-37-1-3)

March 3, 2023 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #53

Norfolk Scope | Norfolk, VA

Referees: Rocco Stachowiak (28)

Linesmen: Evan Knox (83), Mark Dungan (61)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ADMIRALS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (1-0-0-0) Home: (1-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

October 23, 2022 - Greenville 3 vs Norfolk 2

Next Meeting:

March 4, 2023 - Greenville at Norfolk

All-Time Record:

(26-21-0)

QUICK BITS

SETTLED FOR A SPLIT:

The Rabbits entered Sunday's game against Orlando with a chance to further pull away from the Solar Bears in the chase for a playoff spot, having topped them two days prior. Greenville jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, as Anthony Beauchamp scored just 37 second into the game, and Tyler Inamoto added a second at 6:13. Late in the first, Orlando answered with two goals just 37 seconds apart. In the second, Tanner Eberle scored his team-leading 22nd of the season, but saw the Solar Bears respond before the second intermission. Two third-period goals from Brayden Guy were too much for the Rabbits to overcome, despite Justin Nachbaur scoring beyond the mid-way point of the period. The loss snapped Greenville's three-game winning streak.

SCOUTING THE ADMIRALS:

It's been quite a while since the Rabbits last saw the Admirals, over four months, to be exact. Norfolk has struggled to find consistency in the win column, posting just 13 wins through 54 games this season. Despite their season-long struggles, the Admirals are playing their best hockey leading into the meetings with the Rabbits, posting five wins in their last 10 games. Offensively, the Admirals have had a tough time producing points, ranking as the third lowest scoring offense in the ECHL with 145 goals, while allowing the most goals against (239, -94). Special teams have been a cause for concern for Norfolk, as the power-play ranks last in the league at 14.8% and last on home ice at 14.1%. The Admirals penalty-kill unit has allowed 24 goals on 98 times shorthanded on home ice this season, ranking them 26th in the league. Forward Blake Murray, who scored a pair of goals in the 3-2 loss to the Rabbits in October, returned in mid-January after a 20-game stint in the AHL with Chicago, and will look to erase a four-game scoring drought.

MANNY MAKES MOVES:

Brannon McManus has settled into his role with the Rabbits and has developed into a pivotal offensive threat. In his last two games, McManus recorded four assists, including three of them on Sunday against Orlando. Over his last eight games, the California native has put up nine points (2g, 7a) with both goals proving decisive in overtime. Friday's meeting with Norfolk will be McManus' first time seeing the Admirals, as he had not yet signed with the Rabbits when the two met in October.

SOUCH A STRONG STRETCH:

The debut campaign for Carter Souch has slowly become more and more impressive over the last stretch of games. On Sunday, the Edmonton native dropped a pair of helpers for his third point in four games and fourth in his last six. All three of his multi-point games this season have come in his last 15 games.

JUST ADD ICE:

Despite seeing his three-game point streak snapped in Sunday's loss, Alex Ierullo continues to lead the Swamp Rabbits offense with 59 points (18g, 41a) and ranks among the top-10 in the ECHL in total scoring. In the rookie race, Ierullo's 41 assists leads all competitors and help him land second in the overall scoring race. While he has enjoyed points against nearly every opponent, the Woodbridge, Ontario native looks for his first point against the Admirals after coming away emptyhanded on two shots in October.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Tonight's game will set the stage for tomorrow's conclusion of the season series. After tomorrow's weekend finale, the Rabbits remain on the road for a Tuesday night meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena. Greenville returns to Bon Secours Wellness Arena, where they 16-6-4-0 this season, on Thursday, March 9, for a meeting with the division-leading Jacksonville Icemen.

