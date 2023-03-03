Thunder Returns Home to Host Utah for Star Wars Night

Wichita Thunder forward Jay Dickman vs. the Utah Grizzlies

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. after spending the last four games on the road to host the Utah Grizzlies.

Tonight is the first of five meetings between the Thunder and the Grizzlies. All-time, Wichita is 12-24-5 against Utah and 10-11-1 at home against the Grizzlies.

The Thunder are looking to snap a five-game losing skid after falling on Tuesday night in Kansas City, 4-1. Utah is also looking to get back into the win column after losing twice last weekend at home against Allen.

Wichita is tied for second place with 56 points, but trails the Mavericks in winning percentage. Utah is in fifth place with 49 points.

Jay Dickman tallied his 19th goal of the season on Tuesday night. He has three points in his last four games. Dickman needs 10 points to eclipse his career-high from last season when he recorded 58 points (20g, 38a).

Cole MacDonald recorded an assist on Tuesday against Kansas City, giving him 29 on the season. He has points in four of his last six and assists in three of his last five (1g, 4a). He is nearing his 100th game as a pro and needs one goal to tie his career-high in that category.

Roman Basran was signed to a contract on Thursday. The rookie netminder spent the majority of the year practicing with the Abbotsford Canucks before enrolling at Brock University. The Vancouver, British Columbia native played juniors with Mark Liwiski as a member of the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League.

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates has five points (1g, 4a) in his last six games...Cole MacDonald is tied for third among defenseman in power play assists (19) and tied for third among defenseman with 23 power play points...Mark Liwiski is first in penalty minutes for rookies (135)...Wichita is 18-3-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 11-6-4 in one-goal games...Wichita is 21-18-4 when being outshot by its opponent...

GRIZZLIES NOTES - Andrew Nielsen is second in penalty minutes (166) and second in penalty minutes (38)...Cameron Wright is 15th in rookie scoring with 38 points, first for rookies with 183 shots, tied for first for rookies with seven game-winning goals and third in minor penalties for rookies with 34...Zack Tsekos is third in rookie shooting percentage (23.1%)...Utah leads the league in average penalty minutes per game (18.56)...

Star Wars Night is tonight. Join us as we try to take down the evil Sith Lord, Utah Grizzlies. Come meet characters from the 501st Legion on the concourse.

The team will be wearing a special Mandalorian-themed uniform that will be auctioned off live after the game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction benefits the Wichita Youth Hockey Association. Use the code JEDI to get discounted goal-zone tickets.

Sunday, March 5 is another Sunday Funday, presented by Boulevard Theatres. Everyone in attendance gets a complimentary movie ticket. Season ticket holders can stay afterwards and skate with the team.

This Sunday is also CrossWinds Casino Night. The first 1,000 fans in the building will receive a foam puck, courtesy of CrossWinds Casino.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

