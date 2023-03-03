The Three M's Scored Goals, But Everblades Fall to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla.- Ben Masella, Brad Morrison and Cole Moberg scored goals for the Florida Everblades, but the Orlando Solar Bears picked up a 6-3 decision over the Orlando Solar Bears Saturday Night at Amway Center.

The Sunshine State rivals traded early first-period goals and took a 1-1 deadlock into the first intermission. Orlando's Max Balinson converted on the power play four minutes into the contest, marking the seventh straight matchup between the teams - and the 11th time in 13 meetings - that the Solar Bears scored first.

Masella wasted little time responding, knotting the score just two minutes later. Masella's seventh goal of the year was his fourth tally and sixth point in the last four games.

The middle period began with a case of déjà vu, as Orlando's Ross Olsson put the home team on top 2-1 with the Solar Bears' second power-play tally of the contest at 4:36. Morrison answered in short order for the Everblades, picking up his 11th goal of the season just 21 seconds later to tie the game at 2-2, but Orlando's Paul Boutoussov connected at 17:35 to put the Solar Bears back on top 3-2.

Orlando scored twice in a 35-second span in the third frame to take a 5-2 advantage, as Michael Brodzinski and another from Boutoussov gave the Solar Bears breathing room.

Cole Moberg trimmed the deficit to 5-3 with his fifth goal of the season at 16:01 of the final frame, but Orlando's Chris Harpur added an empty-net goal in the final minute to close out the scoring.

Morrison, who had a goal and an two assists, had three points in the contest, while Joe Pendenza collected two helpers for the Everblades. Blake Winiecki added as assist to extend his point streak to four games.

Florida outshot Orlando 31-28, as Cam Johnson registered 22 saves in goal for the Everblades.

With the Orlando pit stop out of the way, the Everblades will head north for a pair in the Peachtree State against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. respectively. The Blades will return to Hertz to entertain the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. for the opening game of a three-game set that will continue on Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.

