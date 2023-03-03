Calder Brooks, Tyson Helgesen Called up by AHL Calgary

Rapid City Rush forward Calder Brooks

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Friday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forward Calder Brooks has been recalled by the AHL Calgary Wranglers and defenseman Tyson Helgesen has been called up by the Wranglers. Additionally, Rapid City has signed defenseman Alex Carlson to a contract.

Brooks, who is on a two-way AHL contract with Calgary, heads to the AHL for the first time this season. Over 45 games for the Rush this season he has a career-high 22 goals to go with 16 assists. Brooks' 22 goals are the second-most on the team.

Helgesen has now been called up by the Wranglers twice this season, having spent four days with Calgary in December. He did not appear in any games in his first stint. Helgesen has played 47 games for Rapid City and recorded two goals, eight assists and five fighting majors.

Carlson rejoins the Rush for his second stint with the team this season. He was previously signed in January and played seven games for Rapid City. The defenseman has spent the majority of the season in the SPHL with the Quad City Storm, where he has one goal and four assists over 35 games played.

Rapid City will return to action on Saturday night in Allen against the Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

