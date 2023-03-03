Gerard's Two-Goal Night Lifts Royals Over Lions in High-Scoring Series Opener

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (30-18-3-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions (20-31-2-0), 7-5, on Friday, March 3 at Santander Arena. Charlie Gerard earned his fourth multi-goal game of the season and joined Mason Millman (3 A) and Jacob Gaucher (1 G, 2 A) with three-point games to take the four-game series opener. Pat Nagle earned the win in goal with 27 saves on 32 shots faced for his tenth win with Reading (10-4-0). Francis Marotte suffered the loss in net for Trois-Rivières with 20 saves on 23 shots faced after he came in relief for Joe Vrbetic in the second period. Vrbetic allowed four goals on 15 shots faced in 20:10 of game time.

The Royals and Lions each fired off three goals in the first period for a tie score after the first period, 3-3. Gerard opened the scoring 45 seconds into regulation with his first of two goals in the game. Matthew Barron put the Lions in front with two goals in a three-minute time span. Nicolas Guay earned the helpers on Barron's first multi-goal game of his professional career.

Three goals in the final three minutes of the period left the game tied after the opening frame of regulation, 3-3. Brendan Hoffmann evened the score with a wrist shot off of an offensive zone face-off draw win by Jacob Gaucher with 2:40 remaining in the first period. After James Phelan scored his first goal of the season moments later, Colin Felix delivered a wrist shot over Vrbetic's right shoulder to knot the game back up with 17 seconds remaining in the period.

The Royals and Lions each scored two goals in the second period to remain tied after two periods, 5-5. Gerard and Evan Barratt provided Reading a two-goal lead 12:18 into the middle frame before Phelan and Ryan Francis answered for Trois-Rivières. Phelan's second goal of the game and a power play goal from Ryan Francis tied the game back up with 2:57 remaining in the second period.

After having been held scoreless on their previous 14 power play opportunities, Reading's power play unit snapped the skid and scored twice to take a two-goal advantage in the third period. Shane Sellar scored the game-winning goal with his sixth power play goal of the season to tie Max Newton for the team lead in power play goals. Jacob Gaucher netted an insurance goal in the final 3:32 of regulation for his 16th goal and 10th multi-point game of the season.

The Royals registered 38 shots to Trois-Rivières' 32 in the game and earned their fourth consecutive win over the Lions for the first time in franchise history. Reading improved to a 4-0 record in the season series against the Lions and a 9-3-3-1 record all-time. The Royals are 7-2 when tied after two periods and improved to a 25-12-3 record against divisional opponents (.663%).

The Royals continue their three-game home series with Trois-Rivières on Saturday, March 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Autism Acceptance Night and Slapshot's Birthday promotional game.

