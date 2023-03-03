Lightning Reassign Dureau to Syracuse, Crunch Recall Feist from Solar Bears

March 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. -The Orlando Solar Bears announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League (NHL) have reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) and Syracuse has also recalled defenseman Tyson Feist from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Dureau, 22, has appeared in 29 games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring five goals and 12 assists. Dureau skated in 12 AHL games for the Crunch this season, earning one goal and one assist.

Prior to his professional career, the White City, Saskatchewan native played in 139 games in the Western Hockey League for the Portland Winterhawks, scoring 31 goals and 68 assists.

Feist, 22, has appeared in 25 games this season with the Solar Bears, scoring five goals and seven assists and posting 28 penalty minutes. Feist leads the Solar Bears in plus/minus (+/-) rating with a plus-6.

The Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada, native has skated in five games for Syracuse this season.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman played in 65 games last season for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (Major Junior), scoring 39 points on 15 goals and 24 assists, with a plus-25 rating. In total, Feist appeared in 187 WHL games for Kelowna, Regina, and Spokane from 2017-2022.

NEXT HOME GAMES: TONIGHT, the Solar Bears welcome back the Florida Everblades to the Amway Center. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

The Solar Bears return home on Friday, March 10 to face the Atlanta Gladiators. The puck drops at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center at 7:00 p.m.

2022-23 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2022-23 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.