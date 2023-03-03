Somoza Nets Hat-Trick, Rabbits Move Into Second Place Tie With 6-4 Win Over Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA - Ethan Somoza's hat-trick led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to top the Norfolk Admirals 6-4 on Friday night at the Norfolk Scope.

The second meeting between the Swamp Rabbits and the Admirals started with an early power-play chance for Greenville that was neutralized by the Norfolk penalty killers. Greenville scored at even strength, at 7:08 of the first, as Ethan Somoza sped down the right wing and netted his 15th of the season.

The second began with Greenville adding to their lead, as Alex Ierullo slid the puck to a wide-open Josh McKechney, who scored his ninth of the season just 1:14 into the period. After a failed Admirals clear, Brannon McManus netted his eighth of the season at 2:23 for a 3-0 Greenville lead. Norfolk responded with a pair of goals from Brian Bowen and Darren McCormick at 4:26 and 6:24 to cut the Greenville lead to one. At 11:11, the Swamp Rabbits regained a two-goal advantage, as Alex Ierullo scored his 19th of the season. Norfolk, again, put together a pair of goals from Denis Smirnov and Bowen at 15:04 and 16:20 to tie the game at 4-4.

In the third, the Swamp Rabbits broke the deadlock with Somoza's second goal of the game, a one-timer from a McKechney feed at 5:47. Somoza completed his first-career hat-trick with his 17th goal of the season on a power-play one-timer at 19:40, solidifying the 6-4 final.

With the win the Swamp Rabbits improve to 30-16-7-0 while the Admirals drop to 13-38-1-3. The victory lifts the Swamp Rabbits into a three-way tie for second place in the South Division with Florida Everblades and the South Carolina Stingrays.

The Swamp Rabbits and the Admirals rematch on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope.

