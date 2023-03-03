Second-Place KC Mavericks Host First-Place Idaho for Three Games Starting Tonight
March 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - With three-consecutive wins, the Kansas City Mavericks sit in second place and in a prime playoff position in the Mountain Division. With just nine regular season home games remaining, they host the ECHL-leading Idaho Steelheads for a three-game weekend series beginning tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena at 7:05 PM.
The Mavericks are looking for their second four-game winning streak in as many months. The team is currently 7-3-1 in its last 11 contests and have been one of the fastest-climbing teams in the ECHL standings since the start of February.
Huge crowds are expected at Cable Dahmer Arena over the next three days as Kansas City fights for playoff seeding as the regular season winds down. The Mavericks are on the heels of a huge overtime win Wednesday night in Iowa. Captain Nick Pastujov registered a goal and two assists and forward Pascal Laberge netted the game winner in overtime for his team-leading 48th point of the season.
