Harper's Five-Point Night Lifts Thunder Over Icemen, 5-2

March 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







JACKSONVILLE - Shane Harper recorded five points as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night, 5-2, inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Adirondack took a 2-0 lead in the first period. Shane Harper put in a Sebastian Vidmar pass at the top of the crease 16:26 into the game to open the scoring. The goal was Harper's 15th of the year from Vidmar and Patrick Grasso.

Grasso put the Thunder up by two at 18:33 of the first with his 25th goal of the season. Shane Harper and Sebastian Vidmar combined to set up Grasso in the right circle and he fired the puck top shelf and Adirondack led 2-0.

With just over six seconds remaining in the first, Jacksonville got on the board. Christopher Brown sent a shot into the net off a faceoff for his 19th of the year and the Thunder took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Grant Jozefek put the Thunder up by two early in the second period after forcing a turnover. Shane Harper took the puck and Jozefek fired in a one timer from the right circle for his 15th of the year and a 3-1 lead just 3:59 into the period.

Jacksonville responded at 15:46 of the second as Christopher Brown scored his second of the game and the Thunder took a 3-2 lead into the final period.

In the third period, Ivan Chukarov and Sebastian Vidmar added to the lead in the 5-2 win. Jake Theut stopped 25 of 27 shots in the win.

After a week on the road, the Thunder return home Wednesday, March 8 against the Maine Mariners and Saturday, March 11 against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 7 p.m.! March 11 is Law Enforcement Night with specialty jerseys. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.