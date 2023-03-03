Late-Period Goals Harm Heartlanders, 4-1

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders lost, 4-1, to the Cincinnati Cyclones Friday at Heritage Bank Center. Iowa visits Toledo Saturday at 6:15 p.m. and Fort Wayne Sunday at 4:00 p.m. to wrap up a three-game road trip. James Sanchez scored Iowa's only goal of the game at 8:02 of the third period on a backhander at net front, assisted by Yuki Miura and Tommy Parran, to cut into the Cincinnati lead and make it 4-1.

The Cyclones tallied twice in the first period, with Zack Andrusiak scoring the first goal of the game at 16:39 with an assist from Sean Allen on a right circle one-timer. The team continued their offensive push with Patrick Polino scoring another goal with 4.9 seconds left before the end of the period, assisted by Matt Berry and Justin Vaive.

Cincinnati received more goals in the second, again late-period goals. Kohen Olischefski snuck behind Iowa's defense and received a crossing pass at the right post for a shoveled-in strike and 3:47 to go in the frame. With 3.9 seconds to go in the period, Andrusiak scored on a breakaway.

Hunter Jones blocked 34 shots in defeat. Beck Warm won his league-leading 23rd game, making 18 saves on 19 shots.

Iowa is next at home for three games on Mar. 8 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati, Mar. 10 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Indy and Mar. 11 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo. March 10 is Iowa's Marvel Super Hero Night where the team will wear special Captain American jerseys vs. Indy, presented by DASH Auctions. It's also Special Olympics Night where Special Olympics Iowa will be at the game.

