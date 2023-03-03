Lions in Reading for a Three-Games-In-48-Hours Series

March 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. are back in action for a three-games-in-three-days series against the Royals in Reading, Pennsylvania starting tonight. The Lions will be looking to replicate their strong performance last Saturday against the Newfoundland Growlers when the team scored three goals in the final seven minutes of the game to record a 4-2 victory. It's imperative that the Lions put together a winning streak if they aspire to qualify for the playoffs, as they are 15 points behind the North Division's fourth place (and final playoff qualifying) team, the Worcester Railers. The Royals sit third in the North Division, with 61 points in 50 games.

Players to watch

Lions' assistant captain Anthony Beauregard is having a good run of late, with 4-3-7 totals in his last five games. He has 31 points in 34 games this season.

Royals' forward Trey Bradley is enjoying an excellent season, accumulating 36 points in 30 games. He has 12 points in his last six games.

