ECHL Transactions - March 3

March 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 3, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Conner Jean, F

Rapid City:

Nicholas Latinovich, G

Savannah:

Devin Brink, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Reece Vitelli, F recalled by Tucson

Cincinnati:

Add Adam Berg, F activated from reserve

Delete Dakota Betts, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Florida:

Add Andrew Fyten, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Xavier Pouliot, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Ben Freeman, F activated from reserve

Add Dallas Gerads, F activated from reserve

Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG

Delete Adam Scheel, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

Indy:

Add Maxim Golod, F assigned by Chicago (NHL)

Add Logan Nijhoff, F assigned by Rockford

Add Sam Sterne, D activated from reserve

Delete Carson Rose, F placed on reserve

Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jacob Panetta, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jake Hamacher, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Parker Gahagen, G activated from reserve

Delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve

Delete Craig Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Kalamazoo:

Add Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D activated from reserve

Add Leif Mattson, F activated from reserve

Delete Coale Norris, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from reserve

Delete Griffin Lunn, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Paul Boutoussov, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from reserve

Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Jaydon Dureau, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Add Alex Carlson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Savannah:

Add Tanner Nagel, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mason Primeau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)

South Carolina:

Add Kevin O'Neil, F returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D added to active roster (claimed from Indy)

Tulsa:

Add Mike McKee, D activated from reserve

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve

Delete Maxim Golod, F recalled by Anaheim

Delete Logan Nijhoff, F recalled by San Diego

Utah:

Add Zachary Tsekos, F activated from reserve

Delete Brent Moran, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Lane Gilliss, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Samuel Tremblay, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Davis Bunz, D activated from reserve

Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Wichita:

Add Matthew Doran, D signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from Injured Reserve

