ECHL Transactions - March 3
March 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 3, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Conner Jean, F
Rapid City:
Nicholas Latinovich, G
Savannah:
Devin Brink, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Reece Vitelli, F recalled by Tucson
Cincinnati:
Add Adam Berg, F activated from reserve
Delete Dakota Betts, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Florida:
Add Andrew Fyten, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Xavier Pouliot, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Ben Freeman, F activated from reserve
Add Dallas Gerads, F activated from reserve
Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG
Delete Adam Scheel, G recalled to Texas by Dallas
Indy:
Add Maxim Golod, F assigned by Chicago (NHL)
Add Logan Nijhoff, F assigned by Rockford
Add Sam Sterne, D activated from reserve
Delete Carson Rose, F placed on reserve
Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jacob Panetta, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jake Hamacher, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Parker Gahagen, G activated from reserve
Delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve
Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve
Delete Craig Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Kalamazoo:
Add Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D activated from reserve
Add Leif Mattson, F activated from reserve
Delete Coale Norris, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from reserve
Delete Griffin Lunn, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Paul Boutoussov, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from reserve
Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Jaydon Dureau, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Add Alex Carlson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Savannah:
Add Tanner Nagel, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mason Primeau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)
South Carolina:
Add Kevin O'Neil, F returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D added to active roster (claimed from Indy)
Tulsa:
Add Mike McKee, D activated from reserve
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve
Delete Maxim Golod, F recalled by Anaheim
Delete Logan Nijhoff, F recalled by San Diego
Utah:
Add Zachary Tsekos, F activated from reserve
Delete Brent Moran, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Lane Gilliss, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Samuel Tremblay, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Davis Bunz, D activated from reserve
Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Wichita:
Add Matthew Doran, D signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from Injured Reserve
