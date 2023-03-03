Fuel Defeat Nailers After Breaking World Record
March 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers for the fourth time this season, looking for their third win against the division rival. With a flurry of new players on the roster, Indy claimed the win 3-2 over Wheeling.
Prior to puck drop, the fans in attendance celebrated World Record Night by playing the National Anthem together on kazoos making the largest group of people to play the anthem on the kazoos together officially 2,116 of the Fuel faithful.
1ST PERIOD
The first ten minutes of the game flew by as both teams caused minimal whistles to blow. At 9:24, Wheeling's Sean Josling took a delay of game penalty that they were able to kill off before Lane Gilliss, who was added to the Nailers roster today, scored to make it 1-0.
At 16:31 in the first frame, Indy's Chase Lang was called for goaltender interference after knocking over Brad Barone in the crease. That was killed off just before Wheeling's Ryan Da Silva took a slashing penalty at 19:15 resulting in a goal by Max Golod, his first with the Fuel, to tie the game just 21 seconds into the power play.
Ten seconds after that, Andrew Bellant scored to give Indy the lead with 14 seconds left in the period.
2ND PERIOD
Just ten seconds into the second period, Matt Watson took a tripping penalty. This was followed by a slashing penalty on Fuel newcomer Zach Jordan which led to a power play goal by Josling to tie the game at two each.
Gilliss was called for hooking at 10:35 of the second period resulting in a power play goal by Lang to give Indy the lead again at 3-2.
Wheeling's Davis Bunz took a holding call before the period ended with Indy leading the shots 20-14 and the scoring 3-2.
3RD PERIOD
Each team took an early penalty but both were killed off before the eight-minute mark. After that, Wheeling caught up to Indy in shots and had a few good chances but Driscoll flashed the glove to make the saves.
Jordan took another penalty at 15:04 of the third for hooking but the Fuel killed it off right before Wheeling took a timeout and pulled Barone from the goal. Indy took a timeout of their own with just over a minute left after Logan Nijhoff took a high-sticking penalty at 18:52.
Wheeling made a late game push but Driscoll held strong in net and ultimately the Fuel took the game 3-2 over the Nailers.
