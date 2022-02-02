Smith Named ECHL Rookie of the Month

Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders forward Jake Smith has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for January. He is the first player in team history to earn a monthly award from the ECHL.

Smith led all players with ten January goals and added ten assists for 20 points in 13 games during the month. Among other accomplishments during the month, Smith generated the first hat trick in team history and a franchise-record five points at Rapid City Jan. 9 in a 9-1 win, the most-lopsided victory in team history.

He led the league in goals in back-to-back weeks (Jan. 3-9, Jan. 10-16) and was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 16 after recording six points (4g-2a) in three games.

The 24-year-old had at least one point in 11 of his 13 games in January, with five multi-point games.

A native of Pickering, Ontario, Smith has tallied 22 points (10g-12a) in 21 games with the Heartlanders after beginning the season by skating in five games with Kansas City.

Smith has totaled 55 points (27g-28a) in 60 career games in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Evansville and Birmingham.

Prior to turning pro, Smith totaled 113 points (52g-61a) in 176 career games with Acadie-Bathurst, Chicoutimi and Val d'Or of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and with Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League.

