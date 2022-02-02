Lions Return to Colisée Vidéotron

The Lions last home game was December 18 against the Maine Mariners. More than a month-and-a-half later, Trois-Rivières will play its first game at Colisée Vidéotron in 2022.

The Lions were in Maine on Sunday to take on the Mariners, and left Portland with a shoot-out win courtesy of Cédric Desruisseaux. This week, the Mariners will hunker down in Trois-Rivières for a three-game series against the Lions.

The first of the three games is tonight, with puck-drop at 7:00 p.m. All three games will be played behind closed doors, but will be broadcast on TVA Sports, 106.9 FM and Flohockey.

Players to watch

Lions forward Alexis D'Aoust has 26 points this season (13 goals and 13 assists)

Mariners forward Pascal Laberge has recorded 32 points this season (15 goals and 17 assists)

