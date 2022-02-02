Wichita Heads to Allen Tonight

ALLEN, TX - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, heads on the road tonight to visit heated rival, Allen.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since December 29. Allen has won four-straight in the season-series with two of those games being decided by a goal and the other two games decided by two goals with an empty-netter scored by the Americans.

Wichita is coming off a 6-4 win on Saturday night against Tulsa. Allen swept Newfoundland in a three-game series over the weekend, winning on Sunday, 4-2.

The Americans are in fifth place with a .527 winning percentage. Wichita is in seventh with a .413 mark.

In the season-series, Jack Combs and Brandon Troock each have 13 points against Wichita. Brayden Watts leads the Thunder with 11 points against the Americans and Jay Dickman has nine.

Evan Buitenhuis has made the most starts for the Thunder against Allen. He is 3-4-0 in seven appearances with a 2.81 goals-against average and .906 save percentage. Hayden Lavigne is 1-1-0 in two appearances against Wichita with a 3.04 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

Chad Costello leads the Americans with 44 points. Brayden Watts leads the Thunder with 35 points.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

